Let’s talk about face-palm-inducing world of interviewing for a growth role.

Searching for the right growth position is like a high-stakes treasure hunt: decipher all the riddles and you’ve got a life-changing reward of a prestigious title, high pay, fulfilling experience, and sky-high impact... But take a wrong turn or miss the clue and you could end up being trapped in the pain cave of endless metric fire drills or buried under an avalanche of button color optimizations. 😱😱😱

So how do you stay on the right path and bring home the gold? You can’t always know for sure, but here are 6 red flags that will let you know you need to make a dash for the exit.

This post is sponsored by Sidebar: peer-to-peer professional development platform. Get the guidance you need to get promoted, land a new role, develop a new project, and find what’s next for your career.

1. Pre-PMF quicksand

When a company doesn’t know who its customers are or what they want, yet invests in growth talent… It's an uphil…