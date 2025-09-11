A year ago, I would’ve laughed at the idea of running growth at a $130M ARR company without touching activation.

Or that 90% of my time would be spent on big bets instead of optimizations.

Or that our biggest marketing wins would come from our founder's LinkedIn posts, not our paid marketing strategy.

But here I am at Lovable, watching the rules of growth turn upside down in real time.

If you're a growth operator at an AI company and feeling like you're making sh!t up as you go, you're not alone. We all are.