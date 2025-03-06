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For years, launching a company blog was marketing 101 – maybe second only to a new CMO swooping in to redo the homepage… or trying to build yet another new category. The formula was simple: Build a content engine, drive organic traffic, get sign-ups/leads, and get that thought leadership out there.

But that playbook isn’t working anymore. Company blogs are experiencing major traffic stagnation - or even decline - among some of the biggest names in B2B SaaS (once known for their content empires).

Shoutout to Semrush for the data. While the exact numbers may vary, the overall trend is undeniable: B2B’s largest company blogs are dying.

Hubspot blog is still pulling in millions of visits, but 2025 traffic is hitting new lows.

As scary as this looks, Kieran Flanagan (VP, Marketing @ HubSpot) explains that this trend line is under control and even (gasp!) intentional. In his LinkedIn post, he says that the landscape is shifting. Here’s what you can learn from this (summarized):

Influence is rising – HubSpot invested early in influential marketing (The Hustle, podcasts, YouTube) and now sees demand from these channels matching and outpacing blogs. SEO needs better fit – Vanity traffic isn't the goal; ROI matters. HubSpot pruned 30K+ blog pages that didn’t convert and refined its SEO strategy for relevance. AI is disrupting search – No-click searches are increasing, making organic traffic harder to scale for B2B. AI search optimization is key – HubSpot’s YouTube content is seeing strong growth in AI-driven searches like ChatGPT.

Salesforce blog is seeing stagnant growth, hovering just north of 200K visits/month.