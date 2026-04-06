Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Christina's avatar
Christina
Apr 6

Agreed. Thank you for this. There are days I feel on top of things and then I read linkedin and I am like damn, I need to try this new tool!

But what you say on clarity is really interesting, I am trying to brace this period as a back to school case. As you say the playing field is wide open so its just like being back at school and being open to learning anything but with the clarity of experience. For me this at least helps reducing what I chase after. Tons of people can now do data science, but building the data stack behind that is where that clarity counts

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Andrea Smith's avatar
Andrea Smith
Apr 6Edited

I constantly feel behind with AI and that everyone else has it figured out. What I need to remind myself is LinkedIn is no different than any other social media platform. LinkedIn "thought leaders" can curate their content to make it seem like they’ve got everything figured out. Thanks so much for sharing your thoughts on this.

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