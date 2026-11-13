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Mika Reyes's avatar
Mika Reyes
16h

Congrats Ibrahim on breaking free!! While the leap is ambiguous and scary, it's also very fun, challenging and free-ing. A lot of what we've built up as FTEs earns us the right to break free from the FTE addiction.

Welcome to the club!

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Tuba Tezer's avatar
Tuba Tezer
13h

i remember almost turning down a better job once because i was worried i’d disappoint my team and manager.

luckily, a friend snapped me out of it:

“you do realize they’re not going to build a bust of you in the company lobby for your loyalty, right?”

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