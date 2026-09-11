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Monica Joy Krol's avatar
Monica Joy Krol
2d

I said AMEN in my head so many times, and I am not religious. Thank you for this!

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Chronicles of Product's avatar
Chronicles of Product
1d

I loved the analogy of mental gymnastics to say PLG customer copy/paste to Enterprise! Root cause has been what and how the Sales team are incentivised! Lived the life of Sales controlling, holding everything closer to their chest, selling features without being built and scripting product managers conversations during demos or RFI/RFP's. Best allies in the whole organisation to have! More power to you Elena for being raw and real. Wish to meet you in person and say thank you!

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