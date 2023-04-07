I've operated or advised 30+ B2B companies with product-led growth (PLG) motion. With many similarities and even more differences, one constant stands out: quantitative metrics these companies use to evaluate the health of the PLG. And there are 12 of them - let's dig in!

Revenue is not it!

Revenue is not a metric. It's an outcome.

Many leaders obsess with revenue. And rightfully so, because revenue is the outcome of any business. But revenue is a lousy metric to goal the team against because it assesses past performance instead of predicting the future. Tracking revenue as a metric is equivalent to navigating a ship with a map that only shows you where you've been, not where you're going. So let's put revenue in the 'outcome' corner and focus on the metrics that will help us understand the future potential of revenue instead.

Metrics fall across four growth levers

All metrics fall across four universally applicable growth levers:

Every business needs to answer how to acquire, activate, en…