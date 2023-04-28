Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Jonathan Yagel's avatar
Jonathan Yagel
Apr 28, 2023

👏👏👏

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Yoav Achiam's avatar
Yoav Achiam
Apr 29, 2023

The office rocks. I like that you stayed consistent throughout.

Next challenge is to also have the meme be from the same series 😎

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