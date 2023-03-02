Have you asked yourself if your company should invest in Product-led Growth motion? Sales-led Growth motion? How about Marketing?

But that is the wrong question to ask.

Not IF, but WHEN

You must play across all growth notions and levers to create a predictable, sustainable, and competitively defensible growth model. The question you should ask is not IF, but WHEN. Because if you don’t invest across all growth motions available, you leave a window of opportunity for competition to enter and disrupt.

Introducing: Growth Matrix

Growth can be visualized via growth levers x growth motions.

Growth levers:

Acquisition: How do you acquire?

Monetization: How do you monetize?

Retention: How do you activate and engage?

Growth motions:

Product-led growth: The product is responsible for the growth lever.

Marketing-led growth: Marketing is responsible for the growth lever.

Sales-led growth: Sales responsible for the growth lever.

Playing across ALL squares is crucial to long-term growth strategy. But due to t…