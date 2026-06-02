Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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meera's avatar
meera
2h

Honestly this quadrant was a great way to think about my current company, namely how our engineering team complements each other. I can even think about who is the young farmer and how they have owned that.

As a PM though, i'm trying to figure out which quadrant I am in, but more importantly, what is the right working relationship for a PM with all these different types of engineers?

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Kevin Li's avatar
Kevin Li
2h

This part resonates:

"I’ve always taken a lot of pride in being on the ‘cowboy’ side of things: staying up with the latest technology, trying out the most innovative stuff. But the reality is that coming up through the previous waves of software and growth means that I’m not literally AI native. I wasn’t born into it. Which means that I’ve got some catching up to do."

My direct reports are more AI fluent than I am, in terms of knowing how different tools behave, because they get more reps in.

They've grown a lot and not only am I proud of them as their manager, their growth also benefited the company as a whole.

On a personal level, I do feel I'm falling behind, and that they are becoming "AI masters" while I'm just scrambling to keep pace.

I don't think I'm alone in this - anyone who does both IC and management probably experiences a version of this - but I also don't know the way out.

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