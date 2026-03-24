How I built a new composite qualitative metric - The Lovable Score
Why did no one tell me this was a thing??
Growth teams love metrics they can screenshot in a dashboard.
Usage.
Conversion.
Retention.
Revenue.
A much less comfortable question: do users actually give a shit?
Because a lot of “healthy” products are really just products people tolerate:
their boss told them to use it, they have not found a better alternative yet, or switching feels too annoying.
None of that means they love it.
And the second a real alternative shows up, they’re gone. There goes your retention.
If you want durable growth, the distinction between “I have to use it” and “I love using it” matters a lot.