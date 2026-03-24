Growth teams love metrics they can screenshot in a dashboard.

Usage.

Conversion.

Retention.

Revenue.

A much less comfortable question: do users actually give a shit?

Because a lot of “healthy” products are really just products people tolerate:

their boss told them to use it, they have not found a better alternative yet, or switching feels too annoying.

None of that means they love it.

And the second a real alternative shows up, they’re gone. There goes your retention.

If you want durable growth, the distinction between “I have to use it” and “I love using it” matters a lot.