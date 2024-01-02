Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Leah Tharin's avatar
Leah Tharin
Jan 2, 2024

I'm tempted to now write an article how to land an interim if you're neither elena nor jonathan :D

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Lisa Ingrassia's avatar
Lisa Ingrassia
Jan 3, 2024

Great post. Most consultants seem to have a creation myth where they woke up one morning and suddenly made 120% of their income for 70% of the work after a friend tossed them a contract over a rainbow. I suspect its selective memory, and it's nice to see some folks own and celebrate the hustle.

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