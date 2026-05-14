Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Solo Star by KJ Green's avatar
Solo Star by KJ Green
May 14

This is the new flex honestly. Management aspirations dont have the appeal anymore.

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Matt Trush's avatar
Matt Trush
May 14

As someone who did the IC PM > VPP > IC (with some cofounding peppered in), think it comes down to staying tuned into what actually lights you up.

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