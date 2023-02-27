Know thy customer - a testament everyone abides by. But what exactly do you know about your customers? Usage data, inaccurate 3rd party something, and selective user interviews. Is that enough? I think not.



Profile during activation

In B2B PLG (product-led growth), where the sign-up and activation process is self-serve, you need to know (1) who they are, (2) why they came to you, and (3) what they are trying to accomplish. Because only then can you segment usage/revenue data to understand who you are winning with and offer meaningful personalization. This means asking them questions, during onboarding, in a scalable way (not only in selective interviews!).

Profiling impact on activation

Yet many are paralyzed with the old fallacy: onboarding needs to be minimized, and each step removed will lead to a higher activation. This is not true.

Asking meaningful questions right after the sign-up experience *does not* result in drop-off rates in activation. In fact, it often increases them! Bec…