I love revenue. Who doesn’t love revenue? But some (and I mean MANY) companies aren’t just pursuing revenue. They’re absolutely addicted to it. I’m talking full foaming-at-the-mouth, short-term dopamine hit, sell-your-future-for-this-quarter kind of addicted.

The kind where you squeeze customers a little harder every quarter, slowly wreck trust, burn the brand, and then six months later everyone’s in a meeting asking, “Why is retention and growth suddenly bad?”

And here’s the hard truth: in this age of technological trAInsformation, that kind of revenue chasing is straight up fatal.

I’ll go even further: If revenue is your North Star, your company is destined to die.