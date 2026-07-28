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Elena Luneva's avatar
Elena Luneva
1d

Valuable as always. Love the real real rather than only the sugar coated.

Plus it’s what I am experiencing, helpful with my soloprenuership growth, I really enjoy putting together a meaningful post and the value people get from it, but the grind and schedule is daunting to keep up with.

I needed to stop talking about AI, it’s something I work with daily, and just write about a trip because it gave me joy to “paint with words” rather than than post another how to.

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Dar Patel's avatar
Dar Patel
1d

I don't know that most people actually want to be content creators (based on conversations I have with people), but if you are a founder, you have to create visibility, so it's not really as optional as it once was. These are great tips for content creation though! I'm experimenting to figure out what works, but these help to come back to the why. Thank you for sharing!

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