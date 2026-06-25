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Matthew Mamet's avatar
Matthew Mamet
6d

I came up running two-week tests on button color while the real monetization questions sat untouched for two quarters because they needed six approvals and a rebuild. The shift AI brings is that those expensive bets are finally cheap enough to run at all. What stays scarce is the nerve to point experimentation at price instead of surface.

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Jesse Paliotto's avatar
Jesse Paliotto
7dEdited

If personalization is unneccessary, is local language adaptation of your site even worth it?

The more people consume your brand info secondhand via AI chat, the only things they'll need in local language will be the final conversion point where they touch your brand directly (which may simply be the checkout page).

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