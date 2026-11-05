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Monica's avatar
Monica
1d

I like this & really agree. I sometimes wonder though, if the goal is to abstract most of the friction so the user just experiences a magical outcome, at what point does the product become infra / lose the end user's touchpoint (and thus mindshare)?

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Leigh Christopher's avatar
Leigh Christopher
21h

Thanks for covering this important topic! I completely agree that trust is a more important barrier now when it comes to uptake. And the uncertainty aversion that comes with AI use, and not knowing the best way to use it.

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