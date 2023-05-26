Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Lisa Nguyen's avatar
Lisa Nguyen
May 26, 2023

super practical! Thanks Elena for sharing this.

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Juliana Mendez's avatar
Juliana Mendez
May 29, 2023

very useful thank you :) I would love to hear more on how these advisory meetings are actually structured, who attends, how do you prepare :)

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