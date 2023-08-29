What if I told you that there’s a growth strategy that:

A. Converts customers to paid plans at up to 60% rate, AND

B. Has proven way to land enterprise contracts, AND

C. Can build your brand within one of the most popular and trendy market segments!?

Crazy, right?

This approach does exist and it is called Startup Discount Program: And I teamed up with some of my favorite growth leaders for this article, to tell you all about it.

Startup Discount Program: What’s that?

As the name suggests, a startup discount program is a way for companies to offer their product either free or substantially discounted to newly formed companies that are a great fit for the product’s value prop, but can’t pay full price (yet). After an offer period, account is graduated to a regular, non-discounted pricing.

In a way, this is a large-scale reverse trial, just personalized for the startup market: The young companies get to experience the benefits of your product at minimal or no cost, which encourages them to …