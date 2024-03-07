I have a confession to make—I've been doubting the effectiveness of emails lately, specifically the onboarding series. You know, the kind that starts right after a customer signs up, aiming to boost activation results. These emails are usually loaded with fancy positioning statements, business solution messaging (10x ROI anybody?), aspirational promises, and on and on and on…

But I recently noticed that companies are trying something a bit different. After chatting with a few of these growth teams and trying it out myself at Dropbox, it turns out this onboarding email strategy really works! So, if you're fed up with sending emails and not seeing any results, this post is definitely for you.

What is it?

Here's an unbeatable approach for your email onboarding series that brings about a significant improvement in activation: a feature a day for the first 7-30 days.

Such onboarding series emails usually achieve a 40–60% open rate and lead to significant lifts in the number of customers gettin…