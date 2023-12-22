Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prasid's avatar
Prasid
Jan 24, 2024

This was super helpful - Thanks Elena!

What would your advice be for folks who aren't as famous as you regarding equity? I've found some founders are resistant to offering equity to someone who isn't full-time.

Reply
Share
David Kim's avatar
David Kim
Jan 23, 2024

Super insightful. Thanks for writing this! One question: when you validate a hypothesis, do you mean the product, business model, GTM, all of the above or something else?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Verna · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture