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Ryan Perry's avatar
Ryan Perry
1d

100% agree with you @Elena. But it reminds me of when I launched AT&T Wireless data plans long ago.

The market interpreted it as "milking" the early adopters to maximize profits and shareholder interests, and over 2 years it came back down to earth from the astronomical $5/MB initial offering. At least now there are critical use cases that will return an ROI instead of just being cool to browse yahoo.com on your phone and share photos over bluetooth. :)

I like how Fabrice classifies it as still trying to figure things out, aka, just gouge folks for $550/mo in the meantime. It's a business school 101 move and hard to argue at the moment...

But longer term, I firmly believe that when the dust settles next year the old adage of "you get what you pay for" will be easier to figure out.

Also believe this gouging window will bite those who take advantage of it, maybe due to karma, maybe just being fat and happy and taking their eye off the ball. But they will make Billions in the meantime.

Finally, also believe that the chaos presents a massive opportunity for a mint.com player, likely from China, to focus on the consumer and pricing and win at least a top 3 spot in the market long term. I'm waiting to see which 2 horses SoftBank bets on next.

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Fabrice Talbot's avatar
Fabrice Talbot
1d

Fascinating topic. I happened to work on pricing&packaging at Salesforce both on seat-based and usage-based pricing.

Few thoughts:

1. still early, AI software companies are still figuring things out as they try to outcompete the incumbent; in this phase you protect your install base and try to gain AI market shares by doing whatever promise; pricing cannot in the way of the buyer (usually it does not because we're talking small numbers not the million dollar contracts

2. Frontier models are doing a disservice to each P&P company; unlock you lock your LLM model offering, you're stuck with customers using the higher model because "it is more intelligent"; they consume 5x more tokens for simple tasks that offer little value

3. Lovable and other companies can actually predict pretty accurately token usage; with telemetry, you can estimate what it takes to build X in your lab and monitor in PROD how much customers spent to build X (usually 3x to 10x because they are not experts at the tool). Real usage info drives P&P strategy. Anthropic offers customer telemetry starting with Claude team plans; it's build for engineers, I'd build the dashboard for the LOB decision makers.

4. Anyone serious about P&P needs to build it inside the app; even a five years old would think of it; since you know what's best for the user, you recommend the best model, always. Claude, ChatGPT do the opposite by promoting the highest model by default (most costly); I think there's an opportunity to build customer trust here by being the next mint.com for AI (they send me text when I am on a plan to high for my usage). I know Elena, this one will get you fired :-)

5. The aggregator - that may become problematic. Grok announced last week they're opening up their platform and will choose for you the best LLM for the task. Yikes! This makes pricing not only transparent but you don't even have to choose. Now you will win/loose market shares based on pure LLM performance and you never know if a new model will appear to beat you in a task category; it even makes open-source models freely accessible. Every customer is dreaming of an offer that says "don't worry, we'll pick the cheapest LLM for the task for you, always!"

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