Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Ayana Gray - Tech & Business's avatar
Ayana Gray - Tech & Business
Apr 29

This is so good! Incredible insights

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Carlota's avatar
Carlota
Apr 28

Thanks for sharing all these valuable insights! #4 is one of the biggest game changers as it really allows all the teammates to embrace messaging and to create a consistency across all channels. I'm doing a similar project in my company - would be curious to know what are the main use-cases the agent is used for.

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