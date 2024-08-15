Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Francesco Castiglia's avatar
Francesco Castiglia
Aug 15, 2024

I think tha hardest part in learning to delegate is to lose the warm comfort of direct control everything.

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Álvaro Ybáñez's avatar
Álvaro Ybáñez
Aug 15, 2024

AI is the key factor in this decision, not a small line without its own bullet 😜. It dramatically expands capabilities, making augmented senior ICs the new standard. AI accelerates career progression, enabling everyone to reach senior levels faster and seniors to advance to principal roles more quickly. This is mostly true today, and will be more solidified in the next 18-24 months.

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