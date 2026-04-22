Everyone (I think?) agrees that defining your ICP (Ideal Customer Profile) is important.

It’s the thing that makes the whole company go around - marketing and sales build their entire personality around it, founders try to change it every week, and engineers nod while secretly thinking ‘this feels made up.’

Define your customer → build for them → grow. Easy. In theory.

But there’s an assumption baked into all of this: Your user is human. I think that assumption is breaking.

As agents begin to interact with products on our behalf - often via protocols like Model Context Protocol (MCP) - your ‘user’ may never actually touch your product.

Which changes pretty much everything.

In the past, even API-first products had a clear answer. Your ICP was still a human, usually a developer. Someone chose your product, integrated it, and used it. But now, LLMs will definitely be involved in every step of that process, and may even replace it. This is the question I think every company should be asking:

Wh…