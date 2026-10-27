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Ayse Guvencer's avatar
Ayse Guvencer
2d

Once I saw your article, I read the original piece.

It is insulting to all women. To me, it is personal. I have been in tech for over 22 years- long before there was social media, Overture hadn’t been bought by Yahoo, MySpace was still alive and kicking, Google well don’t be evil was still fitting. SaaS wasn’t really a big thing.

I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly in MarTech which still is mainly male dominated while women made strides as well.

This really pisst me off big time.

In behavioral economics, this is called a ‘nudge’. It can be used for good like ‘opting in to pensions when you start a new company so you need to opt out if you don’t want to save for retirement- where the majority of employees stayed opted in’

Or it could be negative- nudging towards the boxes of roles that are demanded or positioned on women for decades now.

We have seen this with engineering, maths and computer science- active nudges for women not to go into these fields.

I am a founding operator at a deep tech manufacturing startup. We operate in a very heavily male dominated vertical. I have to bulldoze my way into every room, and believe me, still hard to penetrate.

So this hits home badly for me.

It is a disgrace if you ask me. Having to be put in a box that you always have to justify your place is hard already.

These ‘extreme’ nudges make it much damn worse!!

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Julia Díez's avatar
Julia Díez
2d

I follow you not because you're a woman in AI, but because you say the hard things out loud. I've worked in tech for almost ten years, and I've seen too many women placed in senior roles as window dressing, expected to echo the room rather than shape it. Your writing is the opposite of that. Thank you.

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