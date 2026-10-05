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Erich Kottke ✅️'s avatar
Erich Kottke ✅️
1d

DAMN this is so good! Thank you for this Elena. I needed this take.

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Rose Beverly's avatar
Rose Beverly
1d

Yesss 🙌

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