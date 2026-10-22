Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luke Lin's avatar
Luke Lin
14h

Thanks for the perspective and standing up to say what the industry needs!

I've been a huge advocate for a "semi-pilled kind of life" -- we can enjoy the AI pill, but remember that we're here to live life, not solely build AI

Reply
Share
Mallory Loar's avatar
Mallory Loar
14h

thank you for calling this out, too many founders glorify the grind and this 996 bullshit mentality. we do not need to overwork ourselves and miss out on life in order to succeed. appreciate this article!

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Verna · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture