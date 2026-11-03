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Shuba Swaminathan's avatar
Shuba Swaminathan
21h

Three more strategies from big tech:

1. Let’s nominate our leaders for awards! When they win the most innovative CXO under 37.5 years in top 3000 companies, both enterprise and self serve growth will boom. When our CXO wins an award no one has ever heard of, that’s the unlock for customer wallets.

2. Let’s go buy a company with “complementary” strengths. And let’s save even more money by not thinking about how the products will integrate or the CX, never mind we now offer our customers 8 different ways to solve one problem, with 8 differently branded websites and messaging.

3. We need to invest in Developer Experience. Just create better docs and give out cheap swag at developer conferences. Run a few hackathons in universities with the promise of free pizza and run cheap ads designed by marketing on Stack Overflow. Definitely do not consult an actual developer. Developer registrations will go through the roof and soon, all these developers will turn into paying customers who will just beg you to take their money.

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Jess Meher's avatar
Jess Meher
16hEdited

A new one im seeing everywhere: just add GTM Engineering

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