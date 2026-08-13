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Kate O’Neil's avatar
Kate O’Neil
5h

This is based on 320 survey responses? And there’s no breakdown of how many IC and how many Managers are actually in the 320?

This is suspect and actually kind of shocking Typeform would partner with someone using such a small sample size to push their own narrative.

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Tully's avatar
Tully
5h

Thanks

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