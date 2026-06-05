Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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James Clark's avatar
James Clark
6h

The small teams who treat AI like leverage for their own judgment, not a control system, are going to run circles around the big orgs that still need five approvals to ship a prompt.

When you give a sharp squad full access, clear targets, and permission to move without begging for signoff, all the sludge that slows a typical company disappears and the work finally matches the hype.

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Mariah's avatar
Mariah
9h

I think the Reed Hastings approach to company leadership is just hands down the best approach. Hire exceptional talent and trust them.

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