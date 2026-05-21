Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fiodar Sazanavets's avatar
Fiodar Sazanavets
2d

There's a term in the industry: "AI washing". It's when a company lays people off because businesses isn't doing well and share prices are down and publicly explains it as "AI efficiency" to make it sound better to the stakeholders.

This post used a couple of confirmed AI washing examples as the evidence that jobs are becoming obsolete because of AI, including the one from Coinbase, where the so-called "AI efficiency layoff" coincided with the crypto market having been down for a while.

Then I googled the author. Head of growth at Lovable. A company whose entitire business model depends on convincing the public that their product can, somehow, replace real software engineers.

That explains it.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Elena Verna and others
SimplySals's avatar
SimplySals
2d

I’ve followed you, Elena, across platforms for a while, and a lot of your advice genuinely resonates with me. I also attended your AI-native talk and have been applying many of those learnings myself.

That’s why I agree with the core substance of this article. But I wish the piece also acknowledged the anxiety this kind of messaging creates for people already navigating layoffs, market shifts, and an ongoing identity crisis around work.

As a headline, the urgency works. But for many readers, the tone lands less as motivating and more as destabilizing. Not everyone reading this is complacent. Many are already doing everything they can to adapt.

I understand the value of reverse-engineering your mind. That mindset can absolutely push people to evolve faster. But there also needs to be space for the reality that even if someone does everything “right,” parts of their skill set may still become irrelevant. That’s the part people are quietly struggling with.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elena Verna
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Verna · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture