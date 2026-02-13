Is there anything that VCs, boards, or business leaders love more than recurring revenue? If so, I haven’t found it.

And so the “subscription economy” has exploded in the last decade - and it’s the backbone of the SaaS. And let’s be real, much of the Growth and Marketing discipline has been built around learning how to create and optimize a model around Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)... aka, those sweet, sweet subscriptions.

But (and I know some of you don’t want to hear it)... not every business should monetize through subscriptions. In fact, most of the time it doesn’t even make sense. And your customers may hate you for it.

That’s something a lot of AI companies are realizing right now. We did at Lovable.