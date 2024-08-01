Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Jori Bell's avatar
Jori Bell
Aug 1, 2024Edited

I was just speaking about interim leadership with a fractional PM yesterday! And I've been inquiring a lot about what this looks like / how to land these roles. The TL;DR from all my conversations: the employer really needs to love you/want you more than you want them for this to work. And because of that, it works best for roles you get approached for not roles you find on LI. :)

Regardless, I agree that the benefits to both sides are huge. Taking a huge role / signing a huge leader is a massive bet. Why *wouldn't* you test before you invest?

I wonder one day if this will be the norm and we'll be saying.. "remember when you just used to sign an indefinite contract...?"

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Melissa Sargeant's avatar
Melissa Sargeant
Aug 1, 2024Edited

Interesting perspective. However, it would have been beneficial to include insights on the benefits to the interim leader as well. Often, the experience of an executive can be quite different from what was initially promised. The reality they face can be far removed from the appealing "brochure" they were sold, and this mismatch can have significant consequences for their career.

Companies are ultimately built by humans, not just boards, investors, or lines of code. When things go sideways, it's not solely the executives who should bear the blame. A more balanced view would consider the human element, acknowledging that these leaders often have limited power or agency in challenging, company-rescue situations.

Instead of focusing solely on the company’s perspective, it would be valuable to also consider the viewpoint of the executives themselves. If you are an executive considering an interim role, remember to evaluate it as an opportunity to "try before you buy." Don't do it for the company's benefit, but for your own professional growth and well-being.

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