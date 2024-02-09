Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena's Growth Scoop

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Kate Syuma's avatar
Kate Syuma
Feb 9, 2024

"Smile too much, and you will be questioned for not being serious enough" → this is spot on, and it's incredibly hard to maintain this balance. I meet a lot of potential clients / VCs / founders — 90% are male. That is already quite irritating, and the root cause is quite clear. You highlighted an interesting aspect of complexity with motherhood that I can only imagine for now, but another angle of complexity lies in combination with ageism (towards both sides — either looking too young and not representing the authority, or already too old to be competent in the fast-moving IT landscape).

We need to change the rules of this game.

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Tatiana K's avatar
Tatiana K
Feb 9, 2024

It's so, so true. Can we all have an inner Elena please?

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