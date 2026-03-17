Retention is life. It’s the ultimate Product-Market Fit feedback loop. It’s how you know whether your product is actually lovable or not. This means the opportunities for improvement are endless. And even though I’ve been obsessed with improving paid user retention for a long long long long time, I’m still finding new approaches.

Here are a few that we’ve recently tested… which all yielded a meaningful lift!

Plus, 2 laws of retention improvement that everyone keeps forgetting.