Last week, I gave a talk at Stripe Sessions, and now I’m even more convinced:

Most companies seriously underinvest in monetization as a growth lever.

(Side note - when did Sessions get so big??? 6K+ people showed up and I’m hearing it’ll be even bigger next year. Wow. Definitely not an event to miss.)

They obsess over acquisition channels, activation funnels, retention curves, and roadmap prioritization, while pricing and packaging get treated like a dangerous object in the corner of the room. Something to avoid touching unless absolutely necessary.

That mindset is costly.

Because monetization is not just how you capture value. It is one of the most powerful ways to create growth, improve customer experience, and adapt to changing markets.

At Lovable, one of the biggest lessons from the last year has been that pricing should be treated much more like product than policy.