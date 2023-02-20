Hi 👋

My name is Elena Verna. I’m a growth and B2B SaaS growth operator with over 15 years of experience in scaling companies through product-led strategies. I’ve held leadership roles at companies like Lovable, Miro, SurveyMonkey, Amplitude, and Dropbox, across product-led growth, marketing, and analytics roles. I’ve also advised dozens of companies like Superhuman, Sanity, Veed, and MongoDB. I’m an avid learner and Reforge lover (and course creator).

In this blog, I write about:

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