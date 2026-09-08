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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
6d

Great thoughts as always! Thank you for sharing your experience. That email from the guy who farmed 600 codes is insane. It feels so foreign, but it's good to remember there are a substantial amount of people out there who see fraud as a job.

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Fabrice Talbot's avatar
Fabrice Talbot
6d

100% agree. Freemium well executed is the best marketing spend for a startup!

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