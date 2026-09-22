Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Massimo Arrigoni's avatar
Massimo Arrigoni
2d

One of the best articles you've ever written, Elena. Congrats! Pricing and packaging is such a complicated conversation and can lead to so much time spent arguing and re-arguing things. What you wrote will help us and a ton of other companies save countless hours. Thanks!!

Reply
Share
Marcela's avatar
Marcela
2d

What an article!! Thank you so much for this! We are trying to implement this in my company and i'm wondering: in your experience, who is the person or role that actually drives this delivery? And does that change with company size?

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Verna · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture