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Sharad Vivek's avatar
Sharad Vivek
12h

Very informative, thoughtful and entertaining read.

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Bud Hennekes's avatar
Bud Hennekes
13hEdited

Really good stuff. Just pinged you about this on LinkedIn.

My mix up, thinking this watch featured on Lenny’s newsletter - but he had just cross posted! To be fair, inbox did say Lenny’s. Love the AI parent framing ha

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