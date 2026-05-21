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Your Job Is Changing Faster Than You Think
Assume that your current role is close to its expiration date.
May 21
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Elena Verna
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IC work is the new career flex
The rise of the High-impact Individual Contributor (HI-C!)
May 14
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Elena Verna
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The biggest takeaway from my Stripe Sessions talk
Treat pricing and packaging like a product, not a policy.
May 5
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Elena Verna
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April 2026
Who's got time for Product Marketing?
How to do (or partner with) PMM, at AI-native speed.
Apr 28
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Gemma Casey-Swift
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Elena Verna
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Your product has a new user. It’s not human.
Should MCP be in your ICP? It will keep you relevant. It might also make you replaceable.
Apr 22
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Elena Verna
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Confessions of a Millennial in Tech
A lot of mixed feelings and unanswered questions.
Apr 6
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Elena Verna
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March 2026
How I built a new composite qualitative metric - The Lovable Score
Why did no one tell me this was a thing??
Mar 24
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Elena Verna
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5 of my favorite new retention techniques that you may not have tried
Hot off the press and recently tested.
Mar 17
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Elena Verna
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Revenue addiction kills companies.
It was always a bad habit. But in the AI transition, it has become deadly.
Mar 6
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Elena Verna
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February 2026
The Minimum Lovable Product Era
It’s time for the MVP to level up.
Feb 27
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Elena Verna
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There’s a short window to get radically ahead by going AI-native. You need to act now.
AI won't take your job. Being complacent about what's happening around you will.
Feb 20
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Elena Verna
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We stopped forcing the subscription model on our users. Here is what happened.
How and why Lovable introduced ‘top-up’-style monetization.
Feb 13
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Elena Verna
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© 2026 Elena Verna
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